Elastica's Justine Frischmann Talks Split With Damon Albarn

Brett Anderson Memoir To Detail Losing Justine Frischmann To Damon Albarn
The Suede frontman met the Elastica founder at UCL.
Skip to Content
Get into the music
The Britpop star said Albarn found it hard to deal with her band's success in America.
Justine Frischmann has opened up about her relationship with Blur's Damon Albarn.
As reported by NME, speaking in the latest issue of Uncut Magazine, the Elastica founder said: "I think it was hard for Damon when Elastica started getting some success in America".
She added: “It’s funny because we both thought we were too evolved for classic gender roles, but looking back he thought his band more important because he was the guy. And on some level I did, too.”
Elastica are also celebrating their classic self-titled debut album, with a special release on Record Store Day.
The 1995 album, which included singles such as Line Up, Connection and Waking Up, will be available via Rough Trade on 22 April 2017.
Meanwhile, it has been reported that Suede's Brett Anderson is set to detail his relationship with Justine Frischmann and losing her to the Blur frontman in a new memoir.
According to The Guardian, the Suede frontman has found a publisher for the book, Cold Black Mornings, which "refers in part to the impact of the death of Anderson’s mother and the loss of his lover".
The Suede frontman met the Elastica founder at UCL.
A lot of people have complained about the "awful" artwork to the new Muse album, Drones. Is it really that bad? We've seen a lot worse...
With Sleeper making a comeback at Star Shaped this summer, how have the great 90s stars changed in looks and attitude? Radio X compares and contrasts.
With Valentine's Day here, let's grab a ton (in no particular order) of our favourite love lorn ditties that you can play to your sweetheart.
The twin festivals have seen the greatest, the wildest and the strangest acts over the years. Radio X takes a trip down memory lane. Remember these?
Celebrate 20 years since the release of the band's Beetlebum single with this incredible archive footage.
10am - 1pm
Text 83936
Tom Meighan and Serge Pizzorno told Radio X's Johnny Vaughan their sixth record is "full of hope".
The Leicester outfit have shared the details of their album and announced intimate UK tour dates.
Comments
Powered by Facebook