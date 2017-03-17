Elastica's Justine Frischmann Talks Split With Damon Albarn

Justine Frischmann has opened up about her relationship with Blur's Damon Albarn.

As reported by NME, speaking in the latest issue of Uncut Magazine, the Elastica founder said: "I think it was hard for Damon when Elastica started getting some success in America".

She added: “It’s funny because we both thought we were too evolved for classic gender roles, but looking back he thought his band more important because he was the guy. And on some level I did, too.”

Elastica are also celebrating their classic self-titled debut album, with a special release on Record Store Day.

The 1995 album, which included singles such as Line Up, Connection and Waking Up, will be available via Rough Trade on 22 April 2017.

Meanwhile, it has been reported that Suede's Brett Anderson is set to detail his relationship with Justine Frischmann and losing her to the Blur frontman in a new memoir.

According to The Guardian, the Suede frontman has found a publisher for the book, Cold Black Mornings, which "refers in part to the impact of the death of Anderson’s mother and the loss of his lover".