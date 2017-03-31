Blur's Graham Coxon Praises Noel Gallagher's Royal Albert Hall Set

31st March 2017, 12:36

The Blur guitarist went to see Gallagher support The Who last night and said he was in "fine voice".

Noel Gallagher and Graham Coxon

Graham Coxon has praised Noel Gallagher's acoustic set at the Royal Albert Hall last night (30 March).

The Blur guitarist went to watch The Who's Teenage Cancer Trust gig, where he saw his former Britpop rival Gallagher play support.

Taking to Twitter, the Coffee And TV rocker wrote: "Noel was in fine voice and the who were brilliantz.. nite."

Noel Gallagher's set included Oasis favourites, such as Wonderwall and Don't Look Back in anger, which was captured by Radio X's very own Gordon Smart.

The praise from the Blur man will no doubt act as fighting talk for Noel's estranged brother Liam, who vowed to sing Don't Look Back In Anger "bigger" and "better" when he embarks on his solo tour.


