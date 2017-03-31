Blur's Graham Coxon Praises Noel Gallagher's Royal Albert Hall Set

Graham Coxon has praised Noel Gallagher's acoustic set at the Royal Albert Hall last night (30 March).

The Blur guitarist went to watch The Who's Teenage Cancer Trust gig, where he saw his former Britpop rival Gallagher play support.

Taking to Twitter, the Coffee And TV rocker wrote: "Noel was in fine voice and the who were brilliantz.. nite."

Yes! Royal Albert elves appeared with pie and mash and a bucket of Coca Cola. Noel was in fine voice and the who were brilliantz.. nite. — graham coxon (@grahamcoxon) March 31, 2017

Noel Gallagher's set included Oasis favourites, such as Wonderwall and Don't Look Back in anger, which was captured by Radio X's very own Gordon Smart.

This @NoelGallagher acoustic performance shows just how good his voice really is!

(Via @gordonsmart ) https://t.co/XPmH6DXFLf — Radio X (@RadioX) March 31, 2017

The praise from the Blur man will no doubt act as fighting talk for Noel's estranged brother Liam, who vowed to sing Don't Look Back In Anger "bigger" and "better" when he embarks on his solo tour.

Opening with Don't look back in anger ending with Rocking chair bout time they were done proper LG not for sale — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) March 19, 2017

To all you NG fanboys I can and will sing any song he wrote bigger better than him even if I was kicked in the bollox by a wood pigeon LG — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) March 19, 2017



