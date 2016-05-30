Alex James: “I Haven’t Heard From The Rest Of Blur Since Last Year”

Do You Remember The First Time? The 50 Best Debut Singles
Which artists have come out of the block, all guns blazing? We pick half a ton of excellent debuts.
Skip to Content
Get into the music
The bassist has been telling Radio X that he hasn’t heard from the rest of the band since they played the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix in November last year.
Speaking to Radio X’s Gordon Smart, Alex said: “We did a record last year, The Magic Whip, it was a massive success, fantastic. Toured it around the world, had a brilliant time.
“Last show was in Abu Dhabi, high-fived the guys brilliant, big hugs, everything. Haven’t heard a word from them since!”
“Not even birthday cards,” he joked. “I always send them cheese on their birthdays, Christmas - I get nothing back! I only see them at awards ceremonies - the BRITs, the Ivor Novellos…”
But the musician explained that this was the way it’s always been with Blur.
“I’ve never known what’s going to happen. But when it does happen, it’s so good.
“It’s a lovely thing to have just occasionally.”
Alex’s farm in the Cotswolds will play host to the annual meeting of food and music, The Big Feastival, between 27 and 28 August this year. See thebigfeastival.com for more details.
Which artists have come out of the block, all guns blazing? We pick half a ton of excellent debuts.
Pizza Pilgrims have teamed up with Blur's Alex James to create a new topping, and they're launching an Oasis amnesty too.
Oasis are set release the second of their Chasing The Sun deluxe editions of their classic albums. Which other great box sets should you put on your Christmas list?
The twin festivals have seen the greatest, the wildest and the strangest acts over the years. Radio X takes a trip down memory lane. Remember these?
We celebrate and denigrates the filler tracks that clog up our favourite albums.
We look back at 1991; the year of Leisure, Nevermind, Pearl Jam and Trompe Le Monde.
4pm - 7pm
Text 83936
This Sunday marks what would have been the icon's 70th Birthday, while Tuesday will be the first anniversary of his sad passing.
Alex ’n’ Miles beat Bowie’s Blackstar to come out tops in the LP artwork charts of last year.
Comments
Powered by Facebook