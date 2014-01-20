Damon Albarn - Everyday Robots

20th January 2014, 16:18

Damon Albarn shares the first taste of his upcoming solo album, title track Everyday Robots.

Damon Albarn - Everyday Robots video

The album will be released in April.

Damon Albarn has also been announced as headlining this year's Latitude Festival in Suffolk.

