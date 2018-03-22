Damon Albarn At 50: His Greatest Moments

23 March 2018, 06:00

The Blur frontman and Gorillaz mastermind celebrates his 50th birthday on 23 March. Let’s look back at some of his classic songs.

  1. 1991: Blur - There's No Other Way

    Look at the bowl cut! When Blur were being pitched as a baggy band, they made this surreal video for their first big hit, There’s No Other Way. It makes us REALLY fancy a roast dinner right now.

  2. 1992: Blur - Popscene

    After the lukewarm critical response to their debut album Leisure, the lads kind of lost their way for a bit before pretty much inventing Britpop. This one-off single was from their short-lived “grunge/shoegaze” period.

  3. 1994: Blur - Parklife

    We couldn’t leave this one out. Quadrophenia star Phil Daniels attempts to sell double-glazing to the Great Unwashed with young Damon as his apprentice. A satire on 90s Britain? Who cares?

  4. 1995: Blur - Country House

    The Blurs went head-to-head with Oasis with this whimsical ditty that was meant to be about Food Records boss Dave Balfe. Silly fun.

  5. 1997: Blur - Song 2

    Woo hoo! The great reinvention of Blur in the late 90s. Coxon discovered his love for Pavement and Damon learnt how to mosh.

  6. 1999: Blur - Tender

    One of the gloomiest songs ever - and yet one of the most uplifting. From the album 13.

  7. 2001: Gorillaz - Clint Eastwood

    The last thing we expected from Damon Albarn was a collaboration with Tank Girl artist Jamie Hewlett, and yet that is what we got. And it was good.

  8. 2005: Gorillaz - Dirty Harry

    One of the cartoon band’s biggest and best grooves: it’s got dub reggae stylings, a rap and a choir of kids while Damon sings. Cheers.

  9. 2007: The Good The Bad And The Queen - Kingdom Of Doom

    Another major collaboration for Albarn - he teamed up with former Clash man Paul Simonon, The Verve’s Simon Tong and the whole thing was produced by Danger Mouse. Intriguing stuff.

  10. 2010: Gorillaz - Stylo

    From the underrated album Plastic Beach, this tune features none other than Bobby Womack on the soundtrack and Bruce Willis in the video. Damon Albarn is a popular man.

  11. 2014: Damon Albarn - Heavy Seas Of Love

    It took Damon until 2004 before he was prepared to release an album as himself. This is its most soulful moment.

  12. 2017: Gorillaz - We Got The Power

    The virtual band cranked up back into action with an optimistic album of eclectic tunes. The closing number features Jehnny Beth of London scenesters Savages.

Blur Songs

Blur Latest

See more Blur Latest

Damon Albarn Through The Years

Damon Albarn At 50: His Greatest Moments

Freddie Mercury 1977

Songs That Don't Mention The Title In Their Lyrics

Yeah Yeah Yeahs Mosquito

Are These The Worst Album Covers Ever?

Damon Albarn BRIT Awards 2018

Damon Albarn Speaks Out Against Brexit At BRITs

Indie Love Songs

The Top 100 Indie Rock Love Songs Of All Time