Damon Albarn At 50: His Greatest Moments

The Blur frontman and Gorillaz mastermind celebrates his 50th birthday on 23 March. Let’s look back at some of his classic songs.

1991: Blur - There's No Other Way Look at the bowl cut! When Blur were being pitched as a baggy band, they made this surreal video for their first big hit, There’s No Other Way. It makes us REALLY fancy a roast dinner right now.

1992: Blur - Popscene After the lukewarm critical response to their debut album Leisure, the lads kind of lost their way for a bit before pretty much inventing Britpop. This one-off single was from their short-lived “grunge/shoegaze” period.

1994: Blur - Parklife We couldn’t leave this one out. Quadrophenia star Phil Daniels attempts to sell double-glazing to the Great Unwashed with young Damon as his apprentice. A satire on 90s Britain? Who cares?

1995: Blur - Country House The Blurs went head-to-head with Oasis with this whimsical ditty that was meant to be about Food Records boss Dave Balfe. Silly fun.

1997: Blur - Song 2 Woo hoo! The great reinvention of Blur in the late 90s. Coxon discovered his love for Pavement and Damon learnt how to mosh.

1999: Blur - Tender One of the gloomiest songs ever - and yet one of the most uplifting. From the album 13.

2001: Gorillaz - Clint Eastwood The last thing we expected from Damon Albarn was a collaboration with Tank Girl artist Jamie Hewlett, and yet that is what we got. And it was good.

2005: Gorillaz - Dirty Harry One of the cartoon band’s biggest and best grooves: it’s got dub reggae stylings, a rap and a choir of kids while Damon sings. Cheers.

2007: The Good The Bad And The Queen - Kingdom Of Doom Another major collaboration for Albarn - he teamed up with former Clash man Paul Simonon, The Verve’s Simon Tong and the whole thing was produced by Danger Mouse. Intriguing stuff.

2010: Gorillaz - Stylo From the underrated album Plastic Beach, this tune features none other than Bobby Womack on the soundtrack and Bruce Willis in the video. Damon Albarn is a popular man.

2014: Damon Albarn - Heavy Seas Of Love It took Damon until 2004 before he was prepared to release an album as himself. This is its most soulful moment.