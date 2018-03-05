WATCH: Blossoms' Worst Gig Is Pretty Cringe...

The Stockport five-piece have told Radio X's Gordon Smart about the time drummer Joe Donovan's monitor cut out.

Blossoms have recalled the last gig that sent a "shiver down their spine".

Asked by Radio X's Gordon Smart about the worst show they'd ever played, drummer Joe Donovan revealed: "I go Pj Mollys. My monitor cut out and I started like half a bar (early) It was awful."

Talking about the intimate Scottish show, he added: "But then the next night I messed it up again. My monitor was fine. I had it stuck in my head then.

"Every time we played that tune I hated it."

Meanwhile, the Stockport five-piece have announced the details of their second album, Cool Like You, while releasing its first single.







The album - which is set for release on 27 April 2018 - is the follow up to their UK No.1 self-titled debut, which includes hits such as Charlemagne and Blown Rose.

Speaking to Radio X's Gordon Smart about the difference between their first and second LP, frontman Tom Ogden said: "We think it's more of an accomplished body of songs and it sounds more like a whole album, whereas the first one was like singles built up over three and a half years.

Watch them talk about the records here:

On Cool Like You's "soundtracky" new sound, he added: "It's a lot more upbeat this album. We consciously did that with the songs, because we wanted to take the live set up a level."

Speaking to Radio X at The Global Awards about their excitement for the track, drummer Joe Donavan added: “We’ll be checking our phones every ten minutes to make sure everything's going well and to see what the feedback is like.”

Watch our clip from the blue carpet below:

See Blossoms play the Fake Awards at The Global Awards 2018:

Get the tracklist for Cool Like You below:

1. There’s A Reason Why (I Never Returned Your Calls)

2. I Can’t Stand It 3. Cool Like You 4. Unfaithful 5. Stranger Still 6. How Long Will This Last? 7. Between The Eyes 8. I Just Imagined You 9. Giving Up The Ghost 10. Lying Again