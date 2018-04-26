WATCH Blossoms Play Tracks From Cool Like You Album
26 April 2018, 16:01
The Stockport band have launched their second LP with a special Radio X Session... and they've also performed a big tune from their debut, too.
Blossoms release their second studio album Cool Like You on Friday 27 April.
The album is the follow up to their UK No.1 self-titled debut, which included hits such as Charlemagne and Blown Rose.
The Stockport band came into the Radio X Session studio to perform two tracks From Cool Like You: the singles I Can’t Stand It and There’s A Reason Why (I Never Returned Your Calls).
Speaking to Radio X's Gordon Smart about the difference between their first and second album, frontman Tom Ogden said: "We think it's more of an accomplished body of songs and it sounds more like a whole album, whereas the first one was like singles built up over three and a half years."
On Cool Like You's "soundtrack-y" new sound, he added: "It's a lot more upbeat this album. We consciously did that with the songs, because we wanted to take the live set up a level."
Blossoms also played a banger from their self-titled debut album, the 2015 single Charlemagne.
Blossoms - Cool Like You album track listing:
1. There’s A Reason Why (I Never Returned Your Calls)
2. I Can’t Stand It
3. Cool Like You
4. Unfaithful
5. Stranger Still
6. How Long Will This Last?
7. Between The Eyes
8. I Just Imagined You
9. Giving Up The Ghost
10. Lying Again
Blossoms 2018 UK tour dates:
4 May - Stockport, Plaza
5 May - Stockport, Plaza
7 May - Leeds, O2 Academy
8 May - Newcastle, O2 Academy
10 May - London, O2 Kentish Town Forum
11 May - Manchester, O2 Apollo
12 May - Norwich, LCR, UEA