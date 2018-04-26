WATCH Blossoms Play Tracks From Cool Like You Album

The Stockport band have launched their second LP with a special Radio X Session... and they've also performed a big tune from their debut, too.

Blossoms release their second studio album Cool Like You on Friday 27 April.

The album is the follow up to their UK No.1 self-titled debut, which included hits such as Charlemagne and Blown Rose.

The Stockport band came into the Radio X Session studio to perform two tracks From Cool Like You: the singles I Can’t Stand It and There’s A Reason Why (I Never Returned Your Calls).

Speaking to Radio X's Gordon Smart about the difference between their first and second album, frontman Tom Ogden said: "We think it's more of an accomplished body of songs and it sounds more like a whole album, whereas the first one was like singles built up over three and a half years."

On Cool Like You's "soundtrack-y" new sound, he added: "It's a lot more upbeat this album. We consciously did that with the songs, because we wanted to take the live set up a level."

Blossoms also played a banger from their self-titled debut album, the 2015 single Charlemagne.

Blossoms - Cool Like You album track listing:

1. There’s A Reason Why (I Never Returned Your Calls)

2. I Can’t Stand It

3. Cool Like You

4. Unfaithful

5. Stranger Still

6. How Long Will This Last?

7. Between The Eyes

8. I Just Imagined You

9. Giving Up The Ghost

10. Lying Again

Blossoms 2018 UK tour dates:

4 May - Stockport, Plaza

5 May - Stockport, Plaza

7 May - Leeds, O2 Academy

8 May - Newcastle, O2 Academy

10 May - London, O2 Kentish Town Forum

11 May - Manchester, O2 Apollo

12 May - Norwich, LCR, UEA