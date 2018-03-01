WATCH: Blossoms Talk Cool Like You Album & New Single

1 March 2018, 20:44

Watch the Stockport five-piece discuss the follow-up to their debut LP, and their I Can't Stand It single with Radio X's Gordon Smart.

Blossoms have dropped the details of their second studio album Cool Like You, while releasing its first single.

Blossoms Cool Like You album artwork 
The album - which is set for release on 27 April 2018 - is the follow up to their UK No.1 self-titled debut, which includes hits such as Charlemagne and Blown Rose. 

Speaking to Radio X's Gordon Smart about the difference between their first and second album, frontman Tom Ogden said: "We think it's more of an accomplished body of songs and it sounds more like a whole album, whereas the first one was like singles built up over three and a half years.

Watch our video above.

On Cool Like You's "soundtracky" new sound, he added: "It's a lot more upbeat this album. We consciously did that with the songs, because we wanted to take the live set up a level."

Today also sees the Stockport five-piece release their comeback single in I Can't Stand It, which was played tonight on Radio X.

Blossoms I Can't Stand It single packshot

Speaking to Radio X at The Global Awards about their excitement for the track, drummer Joe Donavan added: “We’ll be checking our phones every ten minutes to make sure everything's going well and to see what the feedback is like.”

Watch our clip from the blue carpet below:

Get the tracklist for Cool Like You below:

1. There’s A Reason Why (I Never Returned Your Calls)

2. I Can’t Stand It

3. Cool Like You

4. Unfaithful

5. Stranger Still

6. How Long Will This Last?

7. Between The Eyes

8. I Just Imagined You

9. Giving Up The Ghost

10. Lying Again

See Blossoms 2018 live dates:

7 May - Leeds O2 Academy 

8 May - Newcastle O2 Academy 

10 May - London O2 Kentish Town Forum 

11 May - Manchester O2 Apollo 

12 May - Norwich The Nick Rayns LCR, UEA 

 

Blossoms Songs

Blossoms Latest

See more Blossoms Latest

Johnny Vaughan and Chris Moyles on stage during Th

Watch The Highlights From The Global Awards 2018

Blossoms at the Global Awards

Blossoms Announce I Can't Stand It Single

Blossoms 2016

WATCH: Blossoms Launched A Helpline & We Just Called It...

Interpol's Paul Banks, Arctic Monkeys' Alex Turner

The Line-Up For Arctic Monkeys At TRNSMT Looks HUGE...

Blossoms 2016

Blossoms Cover Paul McCartney’s Christmas Classic