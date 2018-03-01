WATCH: Blossoms Talk Cool Like You Album & New Single
1 March 2018, 20:44
Watch the Stockport five-piece discuss the follow-up to their debut LP, and their I Can't Stand It single with Radio X's Gordon Smart.
Blossoms have dropped the details of their second studio album Cool Like You, while releasing its first single.
The album - which is set for release on 27 April 2018 - is the follow up to their UK No.1 self-titled debut, which includes hits such as Charlemagne and Blown Rose.
Speaking to Radio X's Gordon Smart about the difference between their first and second album, frontman Tom Ogden said: "We think it's more of an accomplished body of songs and it sounds more like a whole album, whereas the first one was like singles built up over three and a half years.
Watch our video above.
On Cool Like You's "soundtracky" new sound, he added: "It's a lot more upbeat this album. We consciously did that with the songs, because we wanted to take the live set up a level."
Today also sees the Stockport five-piece release their comeback single in I Can't Stand It, which was played tonight on Radio X.
Speaking to Radio X at The Global Awards about their excitement for the track, drummer Joe Donavan added: “We’ll be checking our phones every ten minutes to make sure everything's going well and to see what the feedback is like.”
Watch our clip from the blue carpet below:
Get the tracklist for Cool Like You below:
1. There’s A Reason Why (I Never Returned Your Calls)
2. I Can’t Stand It
3. Cool Like You
4. Unfaithful
5. Stranger Still
6. How Long Will This Last?
7. Between The Eyes
8. I Just Imagined You
9. Giving Up The Ghost
10. Lying Again
See Blossoms 2018 live dates:
7 May - Leeds O2 Academy
8 May - Newcastle O2 Academy
10 May - London O2 Kentish Town Forum
11 May - Manchester O2 Apollo
12 May - Norwich The Nick Rayns LCR, UEA