WATCH: Blossoms Talk Cool Like You Album & New Single

Watch the Stockport five-piece discuss the follow-up to their debut LP, and their I Can't Stand It single with Radio X's Gordon Smart.

Blossoms have dropped the details of their second studio album Cool Like You, while releasing its first single.



The album - which is set for release on 27 April 2018 - is the follow up to their UK No.1 self-titled debut, which includes hits such as Charlemagne and Blown Rose.

Speaking to Radio X's Gordon Smart about the difference between their first and second album, frontman Tom Ogden said: "We think it's more of an accomplished body of songs and it sounds more like a whole album, whereas the first one was like singles built up over three and a half years.

Watch our video above.

On Cool Like You's "soundtracky" new sound, he added: "It's a lot more upbeat this album. We consciously did that with the songs, because we wanted to take the live set up a level."

Today also sees the Stockport five-piece release their comeback single in I Can't Stand It, which was played tonight on Radio X.

Speaking to Radio X at The Global Awards about their excitement for the track, drummer Joe Donavan added: “We’ll be checking our phones every ten minutes to make sure everything's going well and to see what the feedback is like.”

Watch our clip from the blue carpet below:

Get the tracklist for Cool Like You below:

1. There’s A Reason Why (I Never Returned Your Calls)

2. I Can’t Stand It 3. Cool Like You 4. Unfaithful 5. Stranger Still 6. How Long Will This Last? 7. Between The Eyes 8. I Just Imagined You 9. Giving Up The Ghost 10. Lying Again