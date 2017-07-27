WATCH: Blossoms Share Video Reaction To Mercury Prize Nod

27th July 2017, 12:24

Blossoms react To Mercury Prize shortlist

See guitarist Josh Dewhurst thank the judges for the honour.

The Stockport band are among the acts shortlisted for the 2017 British Album Of The Year.

Blossoms have shared a video following the news that they've made the shortlist for the 2017 Hyundai Mercury Music Prize.

Watch the video, which was posted to their official Twitter,  here: 

The clip features the band's resident joker, Josh Dewhurst, polishing the band's gold disc for their No.1 album, before thanking the awards ceremony for receiving the honour.

The Stockport five-piece's self-titled debut joins the list among the likes of Ed Sheeran, alt-J, The xx, and Kate Tempest.

The judges - who are made up by the likes of Marcus Mumford, Jamie Cullum, Jessie Ware and Radio X's Head of Music, Mike Walsh - said: “This year’s Hyundai Mercury Prize shortlist celebrates the remarkable power of British music. What these artists have in common is an infectious pleasure in music making and an arresting sense of urgency about the music they make. They delight in exploring musical possibilities and refusing to be pinned down by genre conventions.”

See the 12 shortlisted 2017 Hyundai Mercury Prize Albums of the Year below:

alt-j - Relaxer
 Blossoms - Blossoms 
 Dinosaur - Together, As One 
 Ed Sheeran - Divide
 Glass Animals - How To Be A Human Being
 J Hus - Common Sense 
 Kate Tempest -  Let Them Eat Chaos 
 Loyle Carner - Yesterday's Gone
 Sampha - Process
 Stormzy - Gang Signs & Prayer
 The Big Moon - Love in the 4th Dimension
The xx- I See You 

 

