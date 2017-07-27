WATCH: Blossoms Share Video Reaction To Mercury Prize Nod

WATCH: Kelly Jones Announces New Stereophonics Album Title
The Welsh frontman told Radio X's Chris Moyles what to expect from their new LP, as the band shared its new artwork on Twitter.
Skip to Content
Get into the music
Blossoms react To Mercury Prize shortlist
See guitarist Josh Dewhurst thank the judges for the honour.
00:37
The Stockport band are among the acts shortlisted for the 2017 British Album Of The Year.
Blossoms have shared a video following the news that they've made the shortlist for the 2017 Hyundai Mercury Music Prize.
Watch the video, which was posted to their official Twitter, here:
The clip features the band's resident joker, Josh Dewhurst, polishing the band's gold disc for their No.1 album, before thanking the awards ceremony for receiving the honour.
The Stockport five-piece's self-titled debut joins the list among the likes of Ed Sheeran, alt-J, The xx, and Kate Tempest.
The judges - who are made up by the likes of Marcus Mumford, Jamie Cullum, Jessie Ware and Radio X's Head of Music, Mike Walsh - said: “This year’s Hyundai Mercury Prize shortlist celebrates the remarkable power of British music. What these artists have in common is an infectious pleasure in music making and an arresting sense of urgency about the music they make. They delight in exploring musical possibilities and refusing to be pinned down by genre conventions.”
alt-j - Relaxer
Blossoms - Blossoms
Dinosaur - Together, As One
Ed Sheeran - Divide
Glass Animals - How To Be A Human Being
J Hus - Common Sense
Kate Tempest - Let Them Eat Chaos
Loyle Carner - Yesterday's Gone
Sampha - Process
Stormzy - Gang Signs & Prayer
The Big Moon - Love in the 4th Dimension
The xx- I See You
7pm - 10pm
Text 83936
Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds You Know We Can't Go Back
The Cure Just Like Heaven
The Vaccines If You Wanna
The Welsh frontman told Radio X's Chris Moyles what to expect from their new LP, as the band shared its new artwork on Twitter.
The Rolling Stones frontman has released a pair of politically-charged new songs, with one featuring the grime star.
Comments
Powered by Facebook