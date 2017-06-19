WATCH: Blossoms Cover Oasis At Stone Roses Show

Blossoms played one of the biggest shows of their career this weekend when they supported The Stone Roses at Wembley Stadium on Saturday (17 June).

The local heroes (from neighbouring Stockport, at least) delighted the crowd when frontman Tom Ogden drifted into the classic Oasis tune Half The World Away between songs.

He then paid a brief tribute to the late George Michael by segueing into the festival classic Last Christmas - a strange choice, considering the sweltering heat that was sweeping the country at the time!

Video from Radio X's Issy Panayis