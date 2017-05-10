Listen To Chase And Status & Blossoms' This Moment Collab

Blossoms and Chase and Status have collaborated on brand new single, This Moment.

Listen to it here:

Blossoms frontman Tom Ogden said of the track: The collaboration came together really quickly and naturally. It was a good buzz to step out of my comfort zone. I believe the kids call such tunes ‘fucking bangers.'"

Chase and Status added: “It was a privilege working with such a talented and hard working band as Blossoms. It’s always a challenge to collaborate with another act but this was easy.”

This Moment by Chase and Status and Blossoms is out now via Virgin/EMI Records.

Listen to it in full on Apple Music here.

Meanwhile, Chase and Status will headline this year's Lovebox Festival at London’s Victoria Park on July 15th, while Blossoms will play Glastonbury's Pyramid Stage on Saturday 24 June.

Blossoms are also set to support fellow Manchester band Courteeners at their huge homecoming gig at Emirates Old Trafford, alongside The Charlatans and Cabbage.