Blossoms Want Taylor Swift To Appear On Next Album

Blossoms have claimed that they would like Taylor Swift to appear on their second album.

The Stockport band, who nailed a Number 1 album with their self-titled debut last year, are currently at work on the follow-up. Frontman Tom Ogden has penned a track that he thinks needs a female vocalist… but who could do the honours?

"I already have little song ideas where I think it would sound good as a call and response with a female singer,” he told The Daily Star.

"But I'm sure Taylor Swift is not up for it. Maybe you could put in a word for us."

He also hinted at the possibility of an appearance at Glastonbury this June.

He said: "Maybe Michael Eavis has been on the phone. Maybe he hasn't. I don't know. But fingers crossed - we'd love to do it."

It’s already shaping up to be a good 2017 for the group - they’ve just been announced to play Coachella in California in April.