Blossoms On Supporting The Stone Roses: "It's Just An Honour"

Blossoms have said it's an "honour" to support The Stone Roses.

Asked about opening for the Manchester legends at Wembley this June, frontman Tom Ogden told Radio X: "It's just an honour.

"See it's just one of them things that will never actually sink in 'cause I'm a massive Stone Roses fan".

"I went to watch them at Heaton Park, and my mum and dad were at Spike Island, so the story is kind of a mad one and always will be.

The Stockport rocker added: "It's just an honour really, there's nothing more you can say".

The Charlemagne singer also revealed the band's second album and follow-up to their self-titled debut is "10 percent" done.

Blossoms are currently on the NME Awards Tour 2017 which comes to London's Roundhouse on Thursday 23 March.

The Blown Rose five-piece are also set to support Courteeners at their sold out show at the Emirates Old Trafford in May, before playing a headline show at Manchester's Sound Of The City at Castlefield Bowl.