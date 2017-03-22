Blossoms On Supporting The Stone Roses: "It's Just An Honour"

Mary Berry Doesn't Know Who Noel Fielding Is...
The former Bake Off judge and national treasure has given her verdict on the new line-up.
Frontman Tom Ogden told Radio X why opening for the Manchester band at Wembley "will never sink in".
Blossoms have said it's an "honour" to support The Stone Roses.
Asked about opening for the Manchester legends at Wembley this June, frontman Tom Ogden told Radio X: "It's just an honour.
"See it's just one of them things that will never actually sink in 'cause I'm a massive Stone Roses fan".
"I went to watch them at Heaton Park, and my mum and dad were at Spike Island, so the story is kind of a mad one and always will be.
The Stockport rocker added: "It's just an honour really, there's nothing more you can say".
Blossoms - Charlemagne
Recorded live at the O2 Forum Kentish Town, 22 February 2017.
02:50
The Charlemagne singer also revealed the band's second album and follow-up to their self-titled debut is "10 percent" done.
Blossoms are currently on the NME Awards Tour 2017 which comes to London's Roundhouse on Thursday 23 March.
The Blown Rose five-piece are also set to support Courteeners at their sold out show at the Emirates Old Trafford in May, before playing a headline show at Manchester's Sound Of The City at Castlefield Bowl.
