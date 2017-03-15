Blossoms To Support The Stone Roses At Wembley Stadium

Blossoms have announced they'll support The Stone Roses at Wembley Stadium this summer.

The Stockport five-piece will be the main act opening for the Fools Gold legends at the London venue on 17 June this year.

WE’RE VERY PROUD & EXCITED TO ANNOUNCE WE’LL BE MAIN SUPPORT TO @thestoneroses @wembleystadium ON SAT 17TH JUN https://t.co/oYFTOW5Dk9 pic.twitter.com/LJ5qEV5uDY — B L O S S O M S (@BlossomsBand) March 14, 2017

Tom Ogden and co. will be joined on the night by Sleaford Mods and The G-O-D.

The BRIT-nominated outfit also joined Chris Moyles on his very special birthday show with War Child and O2, where they performed their biggest hits.

Watch their very special acoustic version of Charlemagne here:

Blossoms have a busy summer ahead, playing Manchester's Castlefield Bowl for Sounds Of The City 2017 and supporting Courteeners at their huge homecoming gig at Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester.