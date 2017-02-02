WATCH: Blossoms Unveil Stranger Things-Inspired Video

Blossoms have paid tribute to Stranger Things in their Honey Sweet video.

In the clip, the Stockport five-piece ride around their hometown on old-school choppers as they search for a mysterious machine.

Watch it here:

The video - which was directed by the band themselves - makes plenty of nods to the Netflix series, as well as E.T and Back To The Future, ending with the lads stumbling across a rather famous automobile.

They dates on the Delorean also seem to tease ahead to their Castlefield Bowl show, which takes place on 8 July 2017.

It's not the first time the band have shared their love of the hit series.

Back in August, they posted a spoof teaser trailer on Twitter, changing its name to "Stockport Things".

#STOCKPORTTHINGS pic.twitter.com/NxueV56HWE — B L O S S O M S (@BlossomsBand) August 10, 2016

Meanwhile, the Charlemagne outfit have been nominated for a BRIT-Award in the British Breakthrough Artist category.

The band are leaving nothing to chance, though, and have mounted a campaign encouraging their fans to vote:

VOTE BLOSSOMS AT THE BRITS! https://t.co/SMQ9tUrlBM #BRITS pic.twitter.com/5uvkt0VMzu — B L O S S O M S (@BlossomsBand) February 1, 2017

Guitarist Josh Dewhurst has even taken it upon himself to campaign while on the road, handing out flyers in a freezing cold Moscow.