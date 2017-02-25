WATCH: Blossoms Play A Special Acoustic Version Of Charlemagne

It was Chris Moyles’ birthday on Wednesday 22 February and to mark the occasion, the Radio X Breakfast Show took over the 2 Forum Kentish Town for a special live broadcast.

O2 partnered with The Chris Moyles Show to bring about this additional event during BRITs week with War Child and one of our special guests were Stockport’s very own Blossoms.

The band brought along a set of acoustic guitars, a special box in place of drums and a percussive “egg”.

They played a BEAUTIFUL version of their hit single Charlemagne. Watch, listen and love it.

Play Blossoms - Charlemagne Recorded live at the O2 Forum Kentish Town, 22 February 2017. 02:50

O2 have supported War Child since 2009 - 2017 will be the third year partnering to support a series of live music events as part of BRITs week.

War Child's aim is to to protect, educate and stand up for the rights of children caught up in war. Find out more about the charity here.

War Child BRITs Week together with O2 gives fans the opportunity to see the biggest names in music in intimate venues across London, all while raising money for children whose lives have been torn apart by war.

Visit War Child to donate: www.warchild.org.uk/donate

Or Text SAFE to 70444 to donate £3 to support War Child or visit www.warchild.org.uk

Terms and conditions: Text costs £3 plus network charge. War Child receives 100% of your donation. Obtain bill payer's permission. Customer care 020 7916 9276. Charity No 1071659. Reply "STOP" to stop any further messages. CS 02079169276