Blossoms Join Tributes To Viola Beach One Year After Their Passing

13th February 2017, 19:04

Eliza and the Bear also remembered the young band and their manager, who tragically lost their lives last year.

Blossoms have led the tributes for Viola Beach and their manager Craig Tarry, who tragically lost their lives in a car crash in Sweden on 13 Febuary last year.

Taking to Twitter to share an image of the young band, Blossoms wrote: "RIP Viola Beach and Craig Tarry, never forgotten".

Eliza and the Bear - who featured on our special playback for the band's posthumous self-titled debut album - also remembered the band on Twitter, writing: "It's a year ago today since we lost the Viola Beach boys. Was a pleasure to share the stage and still thinking of you guys x"

Meanwhile, bus company Arriva have also commemorated the band, by featuring bandmates Kris Leonard, River Reeves, Tomas Lowe and Jack Dakin on the side of their vehicles this week.

Tonight Gordon Smart will be playing clips from our very special album playback, which aired last year.

Listen on-air for our special tributes, or get the full documentary below: 

