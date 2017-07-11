WATCH: Blossoms Cover Oasis At Manchester's Castlefield Bowl

Has Chad Smith Hinted RHCP Could Retire From Touring?
The Red Hot Chili Peppers drummer has admitted he doesn't know how long the band can last doing lengthy tours.
Blossoms cover Oasis' Whatever at Manchester Castlefield Bowl
See the Stockport five-piece cover the Manchester band's track.
00:59
See the Stockport outfit's rendition of Whatever at Sounds Of The City 2017.
Blossoms paid tribute to fellow Mancunians Oasis at their gig this weekend.
Playing an epic set at the Castlefield Bowl, the Stockport band treated fans to the Britpop band's 1994 track, Whatever.
Watch a clip of the performance, courtesy of Blossoms Germany, above.
Oasis were given a nod once again, when Blossoms played My Favourite Room with Half The World Away and The Smiths' There Is A Light That Never Goes Out.
It's not the first time the band have covered Oasis.
During their support slot for The Stone Roses at Wembley Stadium, Tom Ogden and co. treated the crowds to a rendition of the Noel Gallagher-sung track, which featured on the 2015 John Lewis ad.
Watch them perform Half The World Away in our video clip:
Blossoms perform Half The World Away
Live at Wembley Stadium 17 June 2017
00:38
Sounds Of The City 2017 also saw the likes of Arcade Fire, James and Richard Ashcroft play headline shows.
See the audience go absolutely wild when they hear the intro of Bitter Sweet Symphony during Richard Ashcroft's gig:
Crowds go wild as Richard Ashcroft begins Bitter Sweet Symphony
See our clip of his show for Manchester Sounds Of The City 2017.
00:23
Watch him play Lucky Man below:
Richard Ashcroft performs Lucky Man in Manchester
See our clip of his show for Manchester Sounds Of The City 2017.
00:30
