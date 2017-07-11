WATCH: Blossoms Cover Oasis At Manchester's Castlefield Bowl

11th July 2017, 13:04

Play

Blossoms cover Oasis' Whatever at Manchester Castlefield Bowl

See the Stockport five-piece cover the Manchester band's track.

00:59

See the Stockport outfit's rendition of Whatever at Sounds Of The City 2017.

Blossoms paid tribute to fellow Mancunians Oasis at their gig this weekend.

Playing an epic set at the Castlefield Bowl, the Stockport band treated fans to the Britpop band's 1994 track, Whatever.

Watch a clip of the performance, courtesy of Blossoms Germany,  above.

Oasis were given a nod once again, when Blossoms played My Favourite Room with Half The World Away and The Smiths' There Is A Light That Never Goes Out. 

It's not the first time the band have covered Oasis. 

During their support slot for The Stone Roses at Wembley Stadium, Tom Ogden and co. treated the crowds to a rendition of the Noel Gallagher-sung track, which featured on the 2015 John Lewis ad.

Watch them perform Half The World Away in our video clip:

Play

Blossoms perform Half The World Away

Live at Wembley Stadium 17 June 2017

00:38

Sounds Of The City 2017 also saw the likes of Arcade Fire, James and Richard Ashcroft play headline shows.

See the audience go absolutely wild when they hear the intro of Bitter Sweet Symphony during Richard Ashcroft's gig:

Play

Crowds go wild as Richard Ashcroft begins Bitter Sweet Symphony

See our clip of his show for Manchester Sounds Of The City 2017.

00:23

Watch him play Lucky Man below:

Play

Richard Ashcroft performs Lucky Man in Manchester

See our clip of his show for Manchester Sounds Of The City 2017.

00:30

Comments

Now Playing

Johnny Vaughan

4pm - 7pm

Email the show

Text 83936

Johnny Vaughan

News