WATCH: Blossoms Cover Oasis At Manchester's Castlefield Bowl

Blossoms paid tribute to fellow Mancunians Oasis at their gig this weekend.

Playing an epic set at the Castlefield Bowl, the Stockport band treated fans to the Britpop band's 1994 track, Whatever.

Watch a clip of the performance, courtesy of Blossoms Germany, above.

Oasis were given a nod once again, when Blossoms played My Favourite Room with Half The World Away and The Smiths' There Is A Light That Never Goes Out.

It's not the first time the band have covered Oasis.

During their support slot for The Stone Roses at Wembley Stadium, Tom Ogden and co. treated the crowds to a rendition of the Noel Gallagher-sung track, which featured on the 2015 John Lewis ad.

Watch them perform Half The World Away in our video clip:

Play Blossoms perform Half The World Away Live at Wembley Stadium 17 June 2017 00:38

Sounds Of The City 2017 also saw the likes of Arcade Fire, James and Richard Ashcroft play headline shows.

See the audience go absolutely wild when they hear the intro of Bitter Sweet Symphony during Richard Ashcroft's gig:

Play Crowds go wild as Richard Ashcroft begins Bitter Sweet Symphony See our clip of his show for Manchester Sounds Of The City 2017. 00:23

Watch him play Lucky Man below: