Watch Blossoms' Acoustic Version Of Blown Rose

WATCH: Kings Of Leon's Maddest Gig Moment Is VERY Gory...
Caleb and Nathan Followill told Radio X's Gordon Smart about the gruesome moment a fan broke their arm.
Skip to Content
Get into the music
The band performed at Chris Moyles' birthday show, together with O2 and War Child.
Blossoms appeared at Chris Moyles' birthday show together with O2 and War Child last week, where treated the audience to two very special performances.
As well as playing their hit Charlemagne from their No.1 self-titled debut, Tom Ogden and co. played an acoustic version of their Blown Rose single.
Watch their stunning version of the single here:
Blossoms - Blown Rose (Live For Radio X)
.@BlossomsBand actually sound AMAZING acoustic!
03:12
Amazing.
O2 have supported War Child since 2009 - 2017 will be the third year partnering to support a series of live music events as part of BRITs week.
War Child's aim is to to protect, educate and stand up for the rights of children caught up in war. Find out more about the charity here.
Visit War Child to donate: www.warchild.org.uk/donate
4pm - 7pm
Text 83936
Caleb and Nathan Followill told Radio X's Gordon Smart about the gruesome moment a fan broke their arm.
See the likes of Ryan Gosling, Natalie Portman and Samuel L. Jackson feature in the Oscars special.
Comments
Powered by Facebook