Watch Blossoms' Acoustic Version Of Blown Rose

Blossoms appeared at Chris Moyles' birthday show together with O2 and War Child last week, where treated the audience to two very special performances.

As well as playing their hit Charlemagne from their No.1 self-titled debut, Tom Ogden and co. played an acoustic version of their Blown Rose single.

Watch their stunning version of the single here:

Play Blossoms - Blown Rose (Live For Radio X) .@BlossomsBand actually sound AMAZING acoustic! 03:12

Amazing.

O2 have supported War Child since 2009 - 2017 will be the third year partnering to support a series of live music events as part of BRITs week.

War Child's aim is to to protect, educate and stand up for the rights of children caught up in war. Find out more about the charity here.

Visit War Child to donate: www.warchild.org.uk/donate