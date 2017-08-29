Blossoms Are "Proud" To Be Part Of Manchester Arena Re-opening

Blossoms say it's a "massive honour" to play Manchester Arena's re-opening gig next month.

The Stockport five-piece are set to appear at We Are Manchester alongside the likes of Noel Gallagher and the Courteeners at the venue, which saw 22 killed and many more injured.

Speaking to Radio X ahead of their Leeds Festival set this weekend, they said: "We just think it’s a massive honour to open such a good and prestigious venue like that and after such a tragedy.

"It’s bittersweet because obviously no one would’ve wanted this to happen in the first place - like re-opening a venue after something so horrible - but I think it’s important it does happen after the events, so we’re just proud to be a part of it."

The Blown Rose outfit added: "It’s a big part of the Manchester scene as well that venue. All the big bands go through that venue, all the big bands will have played that venue.

"It would be a shame for people to still not go to that venue so it’s important it gets that re-opening."

The We Are Manchester benefit concert will take place on Saturday 9 September to honour the victims of the attack and raise money for a "permanent memorial".

James Allen, General Manager of Manchester Arena said: “May’s events will never be forgotten, but they will not stop us – or Mancunian music fans – from coming together to enjoy live music.

“Public safety is always our priority and we are doing all we can to keep people safe at our venue. Doors will open at 5pm. Customers are highly encouraged to arrive early.”

Courteeners played the first major gig following the terror attack the same week - with a date at the city's Emirates Old Trafford.

