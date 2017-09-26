Blossoms For Neighbourhood Festival 2017 Opening Party

The Stockport outfit will play at an exclusive party celebrating the start of the one-day Manchester festival.

Neighbourhood Festival has announced Blossoms will play a stripped-back acoustic set alongside composer Joe Duddell & the RNCM Ensemble.

The Charlemagne rockers will kick off proceedings at Manchester Metropolitan University Students Union at midday on Saturday 7 October- the same day as the one-day festival itself.

Access to the opening party is only available to festival ticket holders on a first come first served basis.

Current ticket holders can have the chance to upgrade their tickets to include access to this exclusive show.

There will also be a small amount of festival wristbands including opening party access packages, which go on sale Wednesday 27 September at 9am.

THE OPENING PARTY WRISTBAND IS ONLY VALID WITH A FULL FESTIVAL WRISTBAND. ENTRY TO BLOSSOMS OPENING PARTY WON’T BE PERMITTED UNLESS YOU HAVE BOTH.

Last week saw the multi-venue vent announced a new wave of acts for the festival, including Idles, Queen Zee & The Sasstones and Touts.

They join Peace, Ratboy, Black Honey and Cabbage who will all perform on the night.

+ Watch out for some VERY special guests next week...https://t.co/NPKyuot5gS#NBHD17 pic.twitter.com/2FFKwXq2rN — Neighbourhood Fest (@NBHDFestival) September 20, 2017

Stockport's own Blossoms previously told Radio X they were "proud" to perform at We Are Manchester, which saw the Manchester Arena re-open its doors.

The night was headlined by Noel Gallagher, we led the crowd in an emotional rendition of his Don't Look Back in Anger track.

While it was reported that the Oasis songsmith was moved to tears, Gallagher set the record straight to Radio X.

Noel Gallagher: I Wasn't Crying During We Are Manchester

"I wasn't actually crying," he told Chris Moyles. "I actually promised myself before I went on, 'cause you kinda got to detach yourself from it 'cause it's very easy to kinda get caught up in the moment. And when you see other people crying and people in the stands and that..."

He added: "I read somewhere that I was crying, but I’m sorry to say I wasn’t crying."