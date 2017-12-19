Blossoms Cover Paul McCartney’s Christmas Classic

The Stockport band have recorded their own take on Wonderful Christmastime

Blossoms have rounded off an amazing 2017 by offering up their version of a Christmas classic.

The Stockport band have posted a cover of Paul McCartney’s Wonderful Christmastime on their Facebook page as a festive gift to their fans.

The original was recorded by Macca and his band Wings back at Christmas 1979, and has been a fixture on the Chrimbo compilation circuit ever since.

Here’s the original, in case you can’t remember it:

2017 saw Blossoms tour their self-titled debut album, including festival slots at Glastonbury, Reading and Leeds and Bestival. They even bagged a nomination for the Mercury Prize for the best British album of the year. We’re hoping 2018 will see some new music from the lads…