Blossoms Cover Paul McCartney’s Christmas Classic

19 December 2017, 12:03

The Stockport band have recorded their own take on Wonderful Christmastime

Blossoms have rounded off an amazing 2017 by offering up their version of a Christmas classic.

The Stockport band have posted a cover of Paul McCartney’s Wonderful Christmastime on their Facebook page as a festive gift to their fans.

The original was recorded by Macca and his band Wings back at Christmas 1979, and has been a fixture on the Chrimbo compilation circuit ever since.

Here’s the original, in case you can’t remember it:

2017 saw Blossoms tour their self-titled debut album, including festival slots at Glastonbury, Reading and Leeds and Bestival. They even bagged a nomination for the Mercury Prize for the best British album of the year. We’re hoping 2018 will see some new music from the lads…

Blossoms Songs

Blossoms Latest

See more Blossoms Latest

Isle Of Wight 2018

Killers, Kasabian, Liam Gallagher For Isle Of Wight 2018

Noel Gallagher 2017

Noel Gallagher & Courteeners For Neighbourhood Weekender

Blossoms 2016

Blossoms For Neighbourhood Festival 2017 Opening Party

Peter Kay We Are Manchester

IN PICTURES: We Are Manchester

Blossoms 2016

Blossoms Are "Proud" To Be Part Of Manchester Arena Re-opening