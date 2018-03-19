Bloc Party To Play Silent Alarm In Full

The band will perform the classic 2005 debut album in London and other European cities later this year.

Bloc Party are to perform their acclaimed debut album Silent Alarm in full later this year.

The band will play the hugely-popular 2005 LP from start to finish at London’s Alexandra Palace on Wednesday 24 October 2018.

The album contains the classic songs Helicopter, Banquet. So Here We Are and She’s Hearing Voices.

Bloc Party's full tour itinerary is:

15 October Amsterdam, AFAS Live

16 October Paris, Le Zenith

18 October Berlin, Columbiahalle

20 October Brussels, Forest National

22 October Dublin, 3Arena

24 October London, Alexandra Palace

This October, we will perform Silent Alarm in full at six European shows. Tickets on sale this Friday. https://t.co/F7zVUt6kIG pic.twitter.com/lmz2UXBNFd — Bloc Party (@BlocParty) March 19, 2018

Tickets are on sale at 9am on Friday 23 March.

The full Silent Alarm track listing is:

Like Eating Glass

Helicopter

Positive Tension

Banquet

Blue Light

She’s Hearing Voices

This Modern Love

Pioneers

Price Of Gas

So Here We Are

Luno

Plans

Compliments