Bloc Party To Play Silent Alarm In Full

19 March 2018, 10:43

Bloc Party 2015

The band will perform the classic 2005 debut album in London and other European cities later this year.

Bloc Party are to perform their acclaimed debut album Silent Alarm in full later this year.

The band will play the hugely-popular 2005 LP from start to finish at London’s Alexandra Palace on Wednesday 24 October 2018.

The album contains the classic songs Helicopter, Banquet. So Here We Are and She’s Hearing Voices.

Bloc Party's full tour itinerary is:

15 October Amsterdam, AFAS Live
16 October Paris, Le Zenith
18 October Berlin, Columbiahalle
20 October Brussels, Forest National
22 October Dublin, 3Arena
24 October London, Alexandra Palace

Tickets are on sale at 9am on Friday 23 March.

The full Silent Alarm track listing is:

Like Eating Glass
Helicopter
Positive Tension
Banquet
Blue Light
She’s Hearing Voices
This Modern Love
Pioneers
Price Of Gas
So Here We Are
Luno
Plans
Compliments

