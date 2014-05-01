The Black Keys - Fever

1st May 2014, 16:17

Take a listen to the first fruits of the new album Turn Blue

The Black Keys Fever

The duo of Dan Auerbach and Patrick Carney are set to release their eighth studio album - and here's the first taster.

Turn Blue is to be released on 13 May 2014. It's available to order via iTunes now - people who pre-order straight away get a free copy of Fever.

 

