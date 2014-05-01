The Black Keys - Fever

Dan Auerbach Talks The Future Of The Black Keys
The rocker - who is preparing to release his second solo album - told Radio X's Gordon Smart about the status of the duo.
Skip to Content
Get into the music
Take a listen to the first fruits of the new album Turn Blue
The duo of Dan Auerbach and Patrick Carney are set to release their eighth studio album - and here's the first taster.
Turn Blue is to be released on 13 May 2014. It's available to order via iTunes now - people who pre-order straight away get a free copy of Fever.
The rocker - who is preparing to release his second solo album - told Radio X's Gordon Smart about the status of the duo.
Royal Blood are BACK! sO, from The White Stripes to Daft Punk to Crystal Castles, let's look at some of the best musical duos.
With Valentine's Day here, let's grab a ton (in no particular order) of our favourite love lorn ditties that you can play to your sweetheart.
10pm - 2am
Text 83936
Comments
Powered by Facebook