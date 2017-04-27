Dan Auerbach Talks The Future Of The Black Keys

Dan Auerbach is preparing to release his Waiting On A Song album this year, and has already dropped it's first single in Shine On Me.

But, if fans are concerned his second solo effort and the follow up to 2009's Keep It Hid could spell the end of the Black Keys, they need not worry.

When asked if had anything to say about the blues rock duo, which he fronts with drummer Patrick Carney, he told Radio X: "We’re just... you know, taking a nice little vacation.”

Meanwhile, the rocker has shared the official music video for his King Of A One Horse Town track, which is the next cut to be taken from his album.

Watch it here courtesy of Pitchfork's YouTube channel:

Speaking about the song, Auerbach said: "The King of a One Horse Town is anyone who’s scared of the outside world. Anyone who’s afraid to go beyond their own block for fear of failure. It could be a drug dealer. A drunk. A professor. That's a feeling any of us can relate to."

Dan Auerbach's Waiting On A Song album is released on 2 June 2017.

See its full tracklisting here:

1. Waiting On A Song

2. Malibu Man

3. Livin’ In Sin

4. Shine On Me

5. King Of A One Horse Town

6. Never In My Wildest Dreams

7. Cherrybomb

8. Stand By My Girl

9. Undertow

10. Show Me