The Black Keys - Turn Blue

11th May 2014, 22:13

For Album Eight, the duo dig deep into psychedelia.

This psychedelic follow-up to the hugely successful El Camino sees the Ohio duo embark on a new musical direction and delivers on producer Patrick Carney's promise to explore moods, texture and sounds.

 

JOHN KENNEDY TALKS TO PATRICK CARNEY AND DAN AUERBACH

 

TRACK LISTING:

Weight of Love
In Time
Turn Blue
Fever
Year in Review
Bullet in the Brain
It's Up to You Now
Waiting on Words
10 Lovers
In Our Prime
Gotta Get Away

 

The Black Keys - Fever

News