The Black Keys - Turn Blue

Dan Auerbach Talks The Future Of The Black Keys
The rocker - who is preparing to release his second solo album - told Radio X's Gordon Smart about the status of the duo.
For Album Eight, the duo dig deep into psychedelia.
This psychedelic follow-up to the hugely successful El Camino sees the Ohio duo embark on a new musical direction and delivers on producer Patrick Carney's promise to explore moods, texture and sounds.
[[ This video has been removed ]]
The Black Keys - Fever on MUZU.TV.
