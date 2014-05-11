The Black Keys - Turn Blue

[[ This video has been removed ]] The Black Keys - Fever on MUZU.TV.

This psychedelic follow-up to the hugely successful El Camino sees the Ohio duo embark on a new musical direction and delivers on producer Patrick Carney's promise to explore moods, texture and sounds.

For Album Eight, the duo dig deep into psychedelia.

Dan Auerbach Talks The Future Of The Black Keys The rocker - who is preparing to release his second solo album - told Radio X's Gordon Smart about the status of the duo.

