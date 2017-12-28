Biffy Clyro Eye Up HUGE Stadium Gig

Frontman Simon Neil has revealed one of the band's biggest ambitions for a headline show.

Biffy Clyro have achieved many of their career ambitions, but still have more left to fulfil.

The Scottish rockers have headlined the likes of Reading & Leeds and Download Festival, and played huge homecoming shows at the likes of T in The Park Festival and Bellahouston Park.

However, asked by BANG Showbiz if they have any other milestones to achieve, frontman Simon Neil replied: "I guess we would like to play Hampden Park, that's something anyone in their home country wants to do."

The Kilmarnock-formed rockers played Glasgow's 52,000 capacity stadium back in 2007 when they supported Red Hot Chili Peppers, but have yet to play a headline show at the venue.

Watch Biffy Clyro play The Captain at TRNSMT Festival 2016:

The rockers - who are working on the follow-up to their Ellipsis 2016 album - also revealed the secret to their longevity is putting their "heart and soul" into their songs and sitting with their tracks for a long time.

"We really care about our music and sit with them for a long time," the Howl singer told the outlet. "If a song talks to us in a big way it tends to talk to our fans.

"It's hard to tell which songs that will stick around but as long as we put our heart and soul into it then it'll stand a chance. It's more than entertainment to us, it's life."

Watch Simon Neil describe the impact of David Bowie on his career: