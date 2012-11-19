Biffy Clyro: We Invented 3D Gigs

"Maybe we can lay claim to that!" bassist James Johnston told Radio X's Dan O'Connell. "For people who didn't see [our last] Wembley Arena show, we filmed our own faces singing a song and then we projected onto a sort of see-through sheet. It was quite an interesting thing to do.

"As we move into doing these bigger shows, it's nice to do something a little bit different and theatrical if you like. As long as we don't become Cirque du Soleil!"

James was talking to Radio X as the band unveiled their new single Black Chandelier. The track is taken from the new album Opposites, which is released in January. Have a listen to it below and tell us what you think.