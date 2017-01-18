WATCH: Biffy Clyro Unveil Their Explosive Flammable Video

Biffy Clyro have revealed the visuals for their Flammable single, and it definitely lives up to its name.

The explosive video sees the Scottish trio perform in a glass box while topless (naturally) as they're surrounded by fireworks and pyrotechnics.

Watch it below:

The track is the next cut to be taken from their Ellipsis album, following Wolves Of Winter, Animal Style, Howl and Rearrange.

Last year, the band announced a headline slot at Download Festival, and by the sounds of things they plan to go big.

Speaking to Radio X's Gordon Smart this month, the three-piece said metal heads who were "unsure" of them topping the bill need not worry as they would be bringing everything to their set.

Watch Simon Neil's message to their Download doubters here:

When asked by Gordon Smart if they were looking forward to headlining the Donington Park event, Neil replied: "We can't wait.

"I guess we're not the typical kind of metal band that maybe headlines Download, and I think there's a few people that are unsure, but believe you me we will deliver a slab of rock 'n' roll that you will not able to get out from under".

The rock and metal festival - which takes place from 9-11 June this year - will also see System Of A Down and Aerosmith headline the main stage, topping the bill on the Friday and Sunday night respectively.



