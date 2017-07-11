Watch Biffy Clyro Play The Captain At TRNSMT 2017

Watch Biffy Clyro play The Captain at TRNSMT Festival 2017

See the crowd go wild to their 2009 Only Revolutions track at the Glasgow festival.

See the Scottish rockers' explosive performance of their Only Revolutions anthem at the Glasgow Green festival.

Biffy Clyro headlined TRNSMT 2017 on Sunday (10 July), closing the Scottish city festival in its inaugural year.

See the crowd absolutely lose it during their performance of The Captain, in a video posted onto TRNSMT's Facebook page.

As NME reports, addressing his home crowd in sparkly silver trousers, a topless Simon Neil joked: "“Thanks for not kicking me out of Scotland for wearing sequinned trousers"

The track made up part of a 22-track set, which included the likes of Many Of Horror and Mountains alongside Elipsis tracks Wolves of Winter and Animal Style.

Meanwhile, Biffy are set to support Guns N' Roses in The Netherlands on Wednesday (12 July), before heading to Benicassim where they will play at headline the Spanish festival.  

The Scottish trio recently topped the bill at Download Festival this year, where they had a message for their haters ahead of their show.

Watch them in our video below:

Biffy Clyro on Download Festival

Biffy Clyro have got something to say to any Download Fest doubters...

The Howl trio also discussed the importance of David Bowie on the anniversary of his death, with frontman Simon Neil naming one of his favourite tracks from the icon.

Watch it here:

Biffy Clyro discuss David Bowie on the anniversary of his death

See Biffy Clyro's TRNSMT setlist below:

1. Wolves of Winter
2. Living Is a Problem Because Everything Dies
3. 57
4. Biblical
5. The Captain`
6. Who's Got a Match?
7. Bubbles
8. All the Way Down: Prologue Chapter 1
9. Black Chandelier
10. Friends and Enemies
11. That Golden Rule
12. Re-Arrange
13. Medicine
14. Different People
15. Mountains
16. 9/15ths
17. Animal Style
18. Many of Horror

Encore:

19. Machines
20. There's No Such Thing as a Jaggy Snake
21. Folding Stars
22. Stingin' Belle

 

