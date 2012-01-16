Soundgarden And Biffy Clyro For Download

Soundgarden, Biffy Clyro, Chase And Status, You Me At Six and Tenacious D have all been added to this year's Download Festival line-up.

The bands - which will feature the return of Chris Cornell's grunge legends to the UK for the first time since their split in 1997 - will join headliners The Prodigy, Metallica and Black Sabbath in celebrating the festival's tenth anniversary.

Metallica are all set to play their classic "Black Album" in full on the Saturday night of the event, which takes place between 8 and 10 June at Donington Park.

Black Sabbath's Tony Iommi recently revealed he had been diagnosed with lymphoma and its hoped that his illness won't affect the band's touring plans.

Download marks Biffy Clyro's second festival date of 2012, as the trio will also play the Isle Of Wight festival in June.

Jack Black and Kyle Gass's Tenacious D are likely to showcase tracks from their forthcoming third album Rise Of The Phoenix.

More acts are due to be announced soon. See www.downloadfestival.co.uk for more details.