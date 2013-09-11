EXCLUSIVE: Biffy Clyro Release Fan Footage Video

2013 has been a hell of a year for Biffy Clyro - and it's still only September. They released their sixth album, Opposites, back in January to much acclaim and since then have been out on the road playing it live, culminating in a fantastic set at the Reading and Leeds festivals.



To mark the end of a fabulous summer, the band have given Radio X a world-exclusive - a special video for the track Sounds Like Balloons, featuring footage shot by fans at Biffy gigs around the world!



You can watch the video below.



Biffy's Victory Over The Sun EP was released this week and features three previously unreleased songs: A Lonely Crowd, Fingers And Toes and No I’m Not Down.