Biffy Clyro To Play War Child BRITs Week Gig

Biffy Clyro have been confirmed as headliners for War Child's BRITs Week together with O2.

The Wolves Of Winter trio will play a flagship show for the charity at O2 Shepherds Bush Empire on 20th February.

The live date is part of a series of gigs that give fans the opportunity to see the biggest names in music in intimate venues across London - all whilst raising money for children whose lives have been torn apart by war.

The Scottish rockers join previously announced acts such as The 1975, Rag'n'Bone man, Basement Jaxx and Wild Beasts for the shows, which take place throughout February.

A limited number of tickets go on general sale at 09.00 on Friday 3rd Feb and are priced at £50. The remaining tickets will be available via prize draw, allowing fans to enter a ballot to win a pair of tickets by making a £5 donation at www.britsweekwarchild.co.uk.

The ballot closes on 13th February.

SEE THE DATES FOR WAR CHILD BRITS WEEK BELOW:

Tuesday 14 Feb - Tinie Tempah/ Lianne La Havas/ Anne-Marie/ Darline - O2 Shepherds Bush Empire

Tuesday 14 Feb - Rag ‘n’ Bone Man - Clapham Grand

Wednesday 15 Feb - New Gen: WSTRN/ Stefflon Don/ Avelino / Abra Cadabra / Yxng Bane - Kamio

Thursday 16 Feb - Craig David presents TS5 - Brixton Electric

Thursday 16 Feb - An acoustic evening with Richard Hawley plus very special guest Paul Weller - Union Chapel

Monday 20 Feb - Biffy Clyo - O2 Shepherds Bush Empire

Tuesday 21 Feb - Basement Jaxx - Dingwalls

Tuesday 21 Feb - The 1975 - The Dome, Tufnell Park

Tuesday 21 Feb - Jack Savoretti - Hoxton Hall

Thursday 23 Feb - Rick Astley - Jazz Cafe

Thursday 24 Feb - Wild Beasts - Omeara