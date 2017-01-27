Biffy Clyro Talk Headlining Glastonbury Festival

Biffy Clyro have talked about headlining Glastonbury Festival.

The Howl trio - who have already played the likes of T in The Park, Reading & Leeds, and V - have said they'd be up for topping the bill at the Pyramid Stage and ticking the "biggest box" ever.

In an interview with NME, frontman Simon Neil said: "I definitely think we could do it. It would be the biggest box ticked ever".

Meanwhile, as the band prepare to headline Download this year, drummer Ben Johnston pledged: "We rock hard enough for that festival.

"We're gonna go down better than people think."

When visiting Gordon Smart at Radio X, Simon Neil echoed his sentiments, with a message for any Download punters unsure about them.

Watch his interview here:

Neil mused: "I guess we're not the typical kind of metal band that maybe headlines Download, and I think there's a few people that are unsure, but believe you me we will deliver a slab of rock 'n' roll that you will not able to get out from under".

The rock and metal festival - which takes place from 9-11 June this year - will also see System Of A Down and Aerosmith headline the main stage, topping the bill on the Friday and Sunday night respectively.

See their latest line-up poster here: