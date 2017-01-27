Biffy Clyro Talk Headlining Glastonbury Festival

WATCH: Biffy Clyro Unveil Their Explosive Flammable Video
The track is the next cut to be taken from their Ellipsis album.
The Flammable trio have considered the possibility of topping the bill at the Somerset festival.
Biffy Clyro have talked about headlining Glastonbury Festival.
The Howl trio - who have already played the likes of T in The Park, Reading & Leeds, and V - have said they'd be up for topping the bill at the Pyramid Stage and ticking the "biggest box" ever.
In an interview with NME, frontman Simon Neil said: "I definitely think we could do it. It would be the biggest box ticked ever".
Meanwhile, as the band prepare to headline Download this year, drummer Ben Johnston pledged: "We rock hard enough for that festival.
"We're gonna go down better than people think."
When visiting Gordon Smart at Radio X, Simon Neil echoed his sentiments, with a message for any Download punters unsure about them.
Neil mused: "I guess we're not the typical kind of metal band that maybe headlines Download, and I think there's a few people that are unsure, but believe you me we will deliver a slab of rock 'n' roll that you will not able to get out from under".
The rock and metal festival - which takes place from 9-11 June this year - will also see System Of A Down and Aerosmith headline the main stage, topping the bill on the Friday and Sunday night respectively.
See their latest line-up poster here:
#DL2017 https://t.co/ldeITSGNaH pic.twitter.com/jZm6VtGuKb— Download Festival (@DownloadFest) January 5, 2017
