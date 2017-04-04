Biffy Clyro To Support Guns N' Roses On Not In This Lifetime Tour

The Top 100 Indie Rock Love Songs Of All Time
With Valentine's Day here, let's grab a ton (in no particular order) of our favourite love lorn ditties that you can play to your sweetheart.
The Howl trio will be joining the November Rain rockers on selected European dates, but not in the UK.
Biffy Clyro have announced they will support Guns N' Roses during their Not In This Lifetime Tour.
The Many Of Horror trio will open for the band at selected European dates, in Copenhagen, Prague, Paris and Nijmegen in The Netherlands.
Those hoping to catch the Scottish trio at GNR's UK and Ireland shows will be disappointed, since The Kills and Royal Blood have been booked for their London Stadium and Slane Castle shows respectively.
However, there's still another chance to see Simon Neil and co. on home turf, with the band booked to play Download Festival, TRNSMT Festival and Glastonbury Festival this year.
March 30, 2017
The acts are set to headline the new Scottish festival, which will take place on Glasgow Green.
The Modfather has confirmed he is expecting another child with his wife Hannah Andrews.
Celebrate the Razorlight frontman's birthday by looking back at his unforgettable "Landfill Indie" rant.
