Biffy Clyro To Support Guns N' Roses On Not In This Lifetime Tour

Biffy Clyro have announced they will support Guns N' Roses during their Not In This Lifetime Tour.

The Many Of Horror trio will open for the band at selected European dates, in Copenhagen, Prague, Paris and Nijmegen in The Netherlands.

Those hoping to catch the Scottish trio at GNR's UK and Ireland shows will be disappointed, since The Kills and Royal Blood have been booked for their London Stadium and Slane Castle shows respectively.

However, there's still another chance to see Simon Neil and co. on home turf, with the band booked to play Download Festival, TRNSMT Festival and Glastonbury Festival this year.