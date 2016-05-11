WATCH: Biffy Clyro's Simon Neil talks about the first album he ever bought

Biffy Clyro frontman Simon Neil dropped by the Chris Moyles Show last year to chat about their latest album and the huge summer of shows they've got coming up - including a big spot at Glastonbury festival this weekend.

Chris was interested in something besides festivals and new music though. Moyles decided to quiz Mr. Neil on the first album he ever bought - "NOW 11."

Play Chris quizzes Biffy Clyro's Simon Neil on the first album he ever bought... 02:39

It's safe to say that, for all his rock God status, Simon remember those classic tracks pretty well!