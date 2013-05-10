Biffy Clyro and Beady Eye Added to Ibiza Rocks

They will each headline a show during the summer of live gigs in the Balearics, which kick off in less than a month.

Jake Bugg has already been confirmed as performing at the opening party - with Foals headlining the closing event.

This year, Ibiza Rocks will celebrate it's eighth birthday whilst Mallorca Rocks turns three.

Promoter Shane Murray: "We're incredibly proud of this year's line up, the mix feels just right. I don't think you will see Biffy Clyro or Foals doing anything as intimate as our Rocks shows this year. Bringing two genuine music icons in Liam Gallagher with Beady Eye and Nile Rodgers with Chic to perform will be big highlights.

Liam is an icon of the Rocks generation and Nile has inspired and influenced music beyond recognition - especially in Ibiza. At the same time brilliant new talent like Jake Bugg and AlunaGeorge are coming through as headliners. It's an exciting time. We're in for another brilliant summer in the Balearics"



The Ibiza Rocks headline bill is now complete - there are still more Mallorca Rocks headliners to be confirmed.

Ibiza Rocks takes place June 5 - September 18.

Mallorca Rocks takes place June 4 - September 17.

Tickets are on sale now.