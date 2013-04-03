Biffy Clyro Added to Sziget Line Up

3rd April 2013, 17:18

Biffy Clyro and Nero are among the acts newly confirmed for this summer's Sziget Festival.

The Cribs, Bat for Lashes, Regina Spektor and The Joy Formidable are also among the new additions.

It takes place on a Danumbe Island in Budapest August 5-12 2013.

Blur, Chase & Status and Editors are among the acts already announced for the Hungarian festival.

