Biffy Clyro Added to Sziget Line Up

"You Are My Mountain!" The Best Ever Biffy Clyro Lyrics!
We celebrate ten years since the release of Puzzle by looking at the Biff's biggest and best lyrics ever...
Skip to Content
Get into the music
Biffy Clyro and Nero are among the acts newly confirmed for this summer's Sziget Festival.
The Cribs, Bat for Lashes, Regina Spektor and The Joy Formidable are also among the new additions.
It takes place on a Danumbe Island in Budapest August 5-12 2013.
Blur, Chase & Status and Editors are among the acts already announced for the Hungarian festival.
We celebrate ten years since the release of Puzzle by looking at the Biff's biggest and best lyrics ever...
Look back at the year of The xx, La Roux, Humbug, It's Blitz and Empire Of The Sun.
4pm - 7pm
Text 83936
Royal Blood I Only Lie When I Love You
Happy Mondays Step On
The Amazons Ultraviolet
Kings Of Leon Use Somebody
A short letter penned by the Purple Haze rocker on the back of a guitar string packet in 1967 is set to be put up for auction.
Watch the beloved The Fresh Prince Of Bel-Air duo perform the track and decide if it's an absolute banger or your childhood is officially over...
Comments
Powered by Facebook