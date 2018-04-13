Biffy Clyro Announce MTV Unplugged Album & Tour

Biffy Clyro. Picture: Press

The Scottish rockers will play of run of gigs in the UK to support their MTV Unplugged album being released.

Biffy Clyro have announced an acoustic tour to accompany the release of their MTV Unplugged album.

Watch their announcement video above.

The Scottish rockers will play an intimate and stripped-back run of gigs, which including a date at London's iconic Royal Albert Hall.

The album will feature tracks from their Unplugged gig at the iconic Roundhouse in Camden last November, including performances of Beach Boys God Only Knows and new track Different Kind of Love.

Roundhouse, London - 8th November 2017... pic.twitter.com/3adnOVcDZX — Biffy Clyro (@BiffyClyro) April 11, 2018

The Wolves of Winter trio - comprised of Simon Neil and brothers James and Ben Johnston - previously revealed they are currently in the middle of creating a new record, from which the songs will form the base of a movie directed by Jamie Adams.

See Biffy Clyro's MTV Unplugged tour dates:

15 September - Dublin, The Helix

16 September - Belfast, Waterfront

18 September - Cardiff, St. David’s Hall

19 September - Birmingham, Symphony Hall

21 September - Edinburgh, Usher Hall

22 September - Manchester, Manchester Opera House

24 September - London, Royal Albert Hall

Watch Biffy Clyro talk about the impact of David Bowie: