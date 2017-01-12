WATCH: Biffy Clyro Have A Message For Their Download Doubters

Biffy Clyro have delivered a message to those "unsure" of them headlining Download 2017.

The Wolves Of Winter rockers, who are set to headline the festival on Saturday 10 June, have told Radio X that punters can expect plenty of "rock 'n' roll riffs, volume, sweat (and) head-banging".

See their message in our video clip below:

Play Biffy Clyro on Download Festival Biffy Clyro have got something to say to any Download Fest doubters... 00:31

When asked by Gordon Smart if they were looking forward to headlining the Donington Park event, frontman Simon Neil said: "We can't wait.

"I guess we're not the typical kind of metal band that maybe headlines Download, and I think there's a few people that are unsure, but believe you me we will deliver a slab of rock 'n' roll that you will not able to get out from under".

The rock and metal festival - which takes place from 9-11 June this year - will also see System Of A Down and Aerosmith headline the main stage, topping the bill on the Friday and Sunday night respectively.

This week, the festival launched The Dog Blog , a fortnightly blog which will update fans with crucial information and improvements happening across the festival site.

Meanwhile, with less than 150 days left until the event, festival organisers have encouraged fans to up their head-banging game.

Less than 150 days till #DL2017 ... Time to get training pic.twitter.com/9GHRT1gRCo — Download Festival (@DownloadFest) January 11, 2017

Biffy Clyro also paid tribute to David Bowie on the anniversary of his death on Tuesday (10 January), with Simon Neil telling Radio X: "I think just anyone who's ever played music or ever listened to music owes a bit of gratitude to David Bowie."