WATCH: Ben Howard reveals new video for I Forget Where We Were

I Forget Where We Were is the lead track from Mr Howard's second album of the same name.

Ben Howard - I Forget Where We Were video

Ben Howard returns this month with his second album I Forget Where We Were, his follow up to 2011's Every Kingdom. His new album is bold, melodic, considered, and just bloody brilliant. 

The lead single, which is also called I Forget Where We Were, has just been given a shiny new video. Watch it above.

Ben Howard starts his tour of the UK this December. See the full dates below.

BEN HOWARD TOUR DATES:

3 DECEMBER – THE APOLLO, MANCHESTER 
4 DECEMBER – CIVIC, WOLVERHAMPTON 
6 DECEMBER – USHER HALL, EDINBURGH 
7 DECEMBER – OLYMPIA, DUBLIN 
10 DECEMBER – BRIXTON ACADEMY, LONDON 
11 DECEMBER – BRIXTON ACADEMY, LONDON

I Forget Where We Were is out now.

Comments

MORE ON BEN HOWARD