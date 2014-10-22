WATCH: Ben Howard reveals new video for I Forget Where We Were

Ben Howard talks Radio X through his second album I Forget Where We Were
I Forget Where We Were is the lead track from Mr Howard's second album of the same name.
Ben Howard returns this month with his second album I Forget Where We Were, his follow up to 2011's Every Kingdom. His new album is bold, melodic, considered, and just bloody brilliant.
The lead single, which is also called I Forget Where We Were, has just been given a shiny new video. Watch it above.
Ben Howard starts his tour of the UK this December. See the full dates below.
BEN HOWARD TOUR DATES:
3 DECEMBER – THE APOLLO, MANCHESTER
4 DECEMBER – CIVIC, WOLVERHAMPTON
6 DECEMBER – USHER HALL, EDINBURGH
7 DECEMBER – OLYMPIA, DUBLIN
10 DECEMBER – BRIXTON ACADEMY, LONDON
11 DECEMBER – BRIXTON ACADEMY, LONDON
I Forget Where We Were is out now.
Album number two for Mr Howard sees the parameters expand and the experience get deeper.
The annual songwriting awards have unveiled their nominations today with Alt-J, Ben Howard and Royal Blood also picking up nods.
