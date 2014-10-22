WATCH: Ben Howard reveals new video for I Forget Where We Were

Ben Howard returns this month with his second album I Forget Where We Were, his follow up to 2011's Every Kingdom. His new album is bold, melodic, considered, and just bloody brilliant.

The lead single, which is also called I Forget Where We Were, has just been given a shiny new video. Watch it above.

Ben Howard starts his tour of the UK this December. See the full dates below.

BEN HOWARD TOUR DATES:



3 DECEMBER – THE APOLLO, MANCHESTER

4 DECEMBER – CIVIC, WOLVERHAMPTON

6 DECEMBER – USHER HALL, EDINBURGH

7 DECEMBER – OLYMPIA, DUBLIN

10 DECEMBER – BRIXTON ACADEMY, LONDON

11 DECEMBER – BRIXTON ACADEMY, LONDON

I Forget Where We Were is out now.