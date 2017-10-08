WATCH: Paul McCartney Sings In Pirates Of The Caribbean BTS Clip

8 October 2017, 12:00

See Johnny Depp look on in awe as The Beatles legend serenades the crew with Maggie Mae in this behind the scenes video.

Footage has emerged of Paul McCartney singing behind the scenes on the set of Pirates Of The Caribbean, while Johnny Depp completely fangirls over him.

Watch it in our video above. 

The Beatles star made a cameo in Dead Men Tale No Tales, and the clip sees him serenade the crew with Maggie Mae, which features on their 1970 Let It Be album. 

The song is actually a traditional Liverpudlian folk song or sea shanty about a prostitute who robbed a sailor.

Huge Beatles fan Johnny Depp looks on in amazement during the candid clip, which the filmmakers describe as "the most emotional moment of the day". 

Trending On Radio X

Tom Meighan Kasabian, Damon Albarn Blur, Caleb Fol

WATCH: Are These The Best Songs From FIFA Soundtracks Ever?

Queen - News Of The World Album

The Best Albums Of 1977: The Year Good Music Began

Liam Gallagher, David HasselHoff, Noel Gallagher

David Hasselhoff Wades In On Liam Gallagher's Noel Insult

Foo Fighters in Carpool Karaoke

Foo Fighters: Carpool Karaoke "Got Less Fun"

The Beatles Songs

I Get By With A Little Help With My Friends
The Beatles

The Beatles Latest

See more The Beatles Latest

The Beatles

QUIZ: Which Beatle Are You?

Liam Gallagher and Yoko Ono

WATCH: How Yoko Ono Inspired Liam Gallagher's Album Lyrics...
John Lennon Paul McCartney 1964

The Best Lennon And McCartney Beatles Lyrics

The Beatles at Shea Stadium 1965

Ringo Reveals How The Beatles’ Arses Saved Their Shea Stadium Gig
The Beatles Revolver

10 Most Important Questions About The Beatles' Revolver… Answered!