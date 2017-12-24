Ringo Starr To Be Knighted

24 December 2017, 11:17

Ringo Starr live

The former Beatle will become Sir Ringo in the New Year’s Honours List.

Ringo Starr is to be knighted in the New Year’s Honours List.

The former Beatles drummer will join his bandmate Paul McCartney in becoming “Sir Ringo” for services to music and charity.

Sir Paul was given the honour back in 1997, but finally his former colleague in The Beatles will join him, 52 years after being awarded the MBE.

A friend told The Sun that the 77-year-old musician - real name Richard Starkey - was “made up”. They added: “It’s richly deserved, if a little overdue.

“It came as a bolt from the blue.

“Ringo was totally knocked sideways but is chuffed to bits.”

