WATCH: Paul McCartney Joins Muse Members For Beatles Covers

The legend joined Matt Bellamy and Dom Howard on stage to perform Beatles tracks with their Dr. Pepper's Jaded Hearts Club Band supergroup.

Paul McCartney has probably made Matt Bellamy's year by joining him on stage for a rendition of Beatles tracks.

The Muse frontman is part of a Beatles covers supergroup called Dr. Pepper's Jaded Hearts Club Band, which usually includes Miles Kane, but this time he was joined on stage by a member of The Fab Four himself.

Watch a video shared by the Starlight singer on Instagram, which sees Macca sing Helter Skelter and was captioned: "Just did Macca with Macca #walkinglegend".

A second video shared on the tribute band's Instagram sees the Beatle join in on their energetic version of I Saw Her Standing there in black and white.

Watch it here:

It's not the first time Dr Pepper's Jaded Hearts Club Band have shared some of their Beatles covers videos online. Last year they played a bash, where they performed Twist And Shout.

The footage, which was posted by friend and talent manager David Adcock also saw them play I Saw Her Standing There:

It's not clear where Miles Kane was on this occasion, but he could possibly be helping his Arctic Monkeys mates put the finishing touches on their eagerly awaited album.

Lead photo still credit: Instagram/MattBellamy