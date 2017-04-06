WATCH: New Sgt. Pepper Documentary To Be Released

A new Beatles documentary will be released to celebrate 50 years of their Sgt. Pepper's Lonely Hearts Club Band album.

It Was Fifty Years Ago Today! The Beatles: Sgt. Pepper & Beyond will chart the events between August 1966 and '67, which saw them create their seminal album at the iconic Abbey Road.

Watch the trailer here:

The Alan G. Parker-directed film - which is set to include rare archived footage from the '60s - is set for release in UK cinemas on 26 May.

Meanwhile, a special edition "super deluxe" Sgt. Pepper boxset is also due to be released.

