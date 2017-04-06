WATCH: New Sgt. Pepper Documentary To Be Released

This Is What Happens To Ed Sheeran In Game Of Thrones...
The Castle On The Hill singer has revealed the details of his upcoming cameo.
See the trailer for It Was Fifty Years Ago Today! Sgt Pepper & Beyond.
A new Beatles documentary will be released to celebrate 50 years of their Sgt. Pepper's Lonely Hearts Club Band album.
It Was Fifty Years Ago Today! The Beatles: Sgt. Pepper & Beyond will chart the events between August 1966 and '67, which saw them create their seminal album at the iconic Abbey Road.
Watch the trailer here:
The Alan G. Parker-directed film - which is set to include rare archived footage from the '60s - is set for release in UK cinemas on 26 May.
Meanwhile, a special edition "super deluxe" Sgt. Pepper boxset is also due to be released.
