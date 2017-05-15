PHOTO: See Paul McCartney In Pirates Of The Caribbean

Sir Paul McCartney has given fans a first look at his character for the upcoming Pirates Of The Caribbean film.

The Beatles man makes a cameo in the upcoming sequel, Dead Men Tell No Tales, which marks he fifth instalment in the franchise.

See him here:

The film, which sees McCartney play a jail guard, sees Captain Jack Sparrow seek out the legendary trident of Poseidon in order to defeat his nemesis Captain Salazar and gain control of the seas.

Pirates Of The Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales is set for release in UK cinemas on 26 May.

