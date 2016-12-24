Is This The Most Irritating Christmas Song Ever Made?

Being a Beatles fan in the 1960s must have been incredibly exciting. Imagine each new single and album release: all those great songs, each LP getting more and more surprising…

And one of the best things about being a Beatles fan at the time was the Beatles Fan Club. Every Christmas, paid-up members of the official club were sent a unique “flexidisc” record featuring the Fab Four giving their fans seasonal wishes.

As the Beatles’ music became more elaborate, so did the fan club records. Instead of John, Paul, George and Ringo offering all the best for the New Year, 1967’s offering was titled Christmas Time Is Here Again and featured a series of surreal sketches and songs.

And it had a theme song. Oh, yes… it had a theme song.

The mind-bogglingly repetitive track - called Christmas Time Is Here Again, naturally - only appeared sporadically during the finished production, but here’s the full, unedited version for your festive enjoyment. We think.

See how long you last.