WATCH: Paul McCartney Performs Wonderful Christmastime With Jimmy Fallon

Watch Coldplay Perform New Song "Christmas With The Kangaroos"
The new track jokes about Christmas Down Under and it's actually brilliant.
Skip to Content
Get into the music
The Beatles star sang an acappella rendition of his famous festive song with the cast of Sing.
Paul McCartney has joined a star-studded cast for a rendition of his festive hit Wonderful Christmastime on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.
The Beatles icon featured in an acapella version of his famous 1979 Christmas song with the cast of animated movie, Sing, including Scarlett Johansson, Matthew McConaughey and Reese Witherspoon.
Watch them in action here:
McCartney's no stranger to festive cheer, releasing Pipes Of Peace in 1983, which depicted the WWI Christmas truce, and also scoring a 1977 Christmas No. 1 with Mull Of Kintyre.
Watch Macca in the original video for Wonderful Christmastime below:
10pm - 1am
Text 83936
The new track jokes about Christmas Down Under and it's actually brilliant.
The star is looking to set up shop in Chicago with a pub based on his 80s classic Caddyshack.
Comments
Powered by Facebook