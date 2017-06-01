Abbey Road Crossing Gets Colourful For Sgt Pepper 50th Anniversary

1st June 2017, 12:01

To mark 50 years since the release of The Beatles’ classic LP, the legendary road markings have come out in tribute.

Abbey Road Crossing Sgt Pepper Colours

1 June 2017 marks the 50th anniversary of The Beatles’ classic album, Sgt Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band.

And to mark the occasion, the location of where the legendary LP was recorded has paid a colourful tribute.

The half-century of the classic record sees a number of events take place across the country on 1 June, including a Pepper-based pop-up shop in the Fab Four’s hometown of Liverpool.

There’s also floral tribute at West London’s Chiswick House - where the band shot the video for Paperback Writer in 1966.

Google Earth has also got in on the act with a “virtual tour” of some notable locations from The Beatles’ history , that’s available to view now.

