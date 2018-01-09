WATCH: Jamie Dornan Covers Paul McCartney On Fifty Shades Soundtrack

The actor, who plays Christian Grey in the franchise, will cover The Beatles legend's Maybe I'm Amazed on the film's soundtrack.

Jamie Dornan has recorded a cover of Paul McCartney's Maybe I’m Amazed for the Fifty Shades Freed movie soundtrack.

The 35-year-old actor, who stars as Christian Grey in the franchise based on the trio of novels by E.L. James, will appear as a bonus track on the upcoming release.

According to the official tracklisting - which was announced on Monday (8 January) - the actor lends his voice to the famous song, which first appeared on The Beatles Legend's debut solo album, McCartney in 1970.

The track was never released as a single the first time around, but a live version of the song was recorded with Wings for their live album Wings Over America, where it became a top 10 hit in the States and reached number 28 in the UK.

It's unclear where Jamie’s cover will appear in terms of the film, but his inclusion on the tracklisting sees him join the likes of Rita Ora and Liam Payne, Sia, Julia Michaels and Ellie Goulding to appear on the movie's soundtrack.

The Fifty Shades Freed soundtrack is available to pre-order on Friday 12 January, and will be released on 9 February- the same day as the film's debut.

Lead photo credit: Jamie Dornan:Anthony Behar/SIPA USA/PA Images/ Paul McCartney: Fotoarena/SIPA USA/PA Images